FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian soccer player investigated for backing ousted president Mursi
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Egyptian soccer player investigated for backing ousted president Mursi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A leading Egyptian football club has launched an investigation into one of its players after he showed support for ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

Egypt’s soccer federation said it would ban the player, Ahmed Abdel Zaher, from competing until an investigation is completed.

After scoring a goal, Zaher displayed the four-finger Muslim Brotherhood signal that symbolizes a raid by security forces on a pro-Mursi protest camp in Cairo in August that killed hundreds of Islamists.

The army overthrew Mursi on July 3 and installed an interim government. It has since launched a security crackdown on Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood, arresting more than 2,000 members, including Mursi and other senior leaders. Security forces have killed hundreds of Mursi supporters.

Many Egyptians turned against the Brotherhood after Mursi’s troubled year in office and now support the man who overthrew him, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

In October, an Egyptian kung fu champion was banned from representing the country after he showed support for Mursi.

Reporting by Michael Georgy Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.