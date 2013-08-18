FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt stocks slide 2.5 percent on political bloodshed
August 18, 2013 / 9:38 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt stocks slide 2.5 percent on political bloodshed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo August 18, 2013. Egypt's stock market fell sharply on Sunday as it resumed trading after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown by the army-backed government on supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood. Banks and the stock market reopened for the first time since Wednesday's carnage, with shares rapidly falling 2.5 percent. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market fell sharply on Sunday as it resumed trading after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown by the army-backed government on supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Cairo's main equities index .EGX30 was down 2.5 percent in the opening minutes to 5,410 points. It fell 1.7 percent last Wednesday, before the market was shut on Thursday because of the violence. Sunday's trading day will be shortened to three hours from four to give exchange employees time to obey a curfew.

The index fell below major technical support around 5,450 points, where it peaked in May and July.

In addition to the bloodshed, the government has threatened to ban the Brotherhood, which could end remaining hopes for inclusive parliamentary elections and a return to civilian rule in coming months.

“As long as we have bloodshed on the streets, it takes away any reason for foreign and regional investors to buy in Egypt,” said Amer Khan, director at Shuaa Asset Management in Dubai.

“There are many opportunities in the Egyptian market but you need economic clarity for these opportunities to be attractive.”

Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
