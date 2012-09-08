FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New road connecting Egypt and Sudan to open on September 20: MENA
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2012 / 6:12 PM / in 5 years

New road connecting Egypt and Sudan to open on September 20: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A new road linking Egypt to its southern neighbor Sudan will be inaugurated on September 20, significantly cutting transport costs between the two countries, a senior Egyptian official was cited by state news agency MENA as saying on Saturday.

The road, which cost 45 million Egyptian pounds ($7.4 million) to build, will connect the village of Qastal in southern Egypt to the northern Sudanese city of Halfa, said Ibrahim Amer, a senior transport official, according to MENA.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.