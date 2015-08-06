FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sisi vows to defeat terrorism at launch of New Suez Canal
#World News
August 6, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Sisi vows to defeat terrorism at launch of New Suez Canal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday Egypt would defeat terrorism, as he inaugurated the New Suez Canal project and the first ship passed through the waterway.

“Egypt during this year stood against the most dangerous terrorist ideology, that would burn the world if it could,” he said at a lavish ceremony attended by world leaders. “We are fighting them and will defeat them.”

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
