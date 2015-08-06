Egypt's Sisi vows to defeat terrorism at launch of New Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday Egypt would defeat terrorism, as he inaugurated the New Suez Canal project and the first ship passed through the waterway.
“Egypt during this year stood against the most dangerous terrorist ideology, that would burn the world if it could,” he said at a lavish ceremony attended by world leaders. “We are fighting them and will defeat them.”
Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy