Egypt's Mursi sends Islamic bond law to clerics: TV
#World News
March 31, 2013 / 8:19 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi sends Islamic bond law to clerics: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi smiles during a meeting with South Korea's presidential envoy and former Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan (not in picture) at the presidential palace in Cairo October 8, 2012, a day after Mursi's "Al Nhada (Renaissance) project. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi referred a law allowing the state to issue Islamic bonds to a panel of top Muslim scholars on Sunday, state television said, a step that could complicate the government’s plans to pass the legislation.

The parliament led by the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party approved the law earlier this month and referred it to Mursi, triggering a protest last week by Al-Azhar, the country’s leading Islamic authority.

Al-Azhar said its top scholars should have been consulted, as stated in the new, Islamist-tinged constitution passed.

The constitution says that Al-Azhar’s Senior Scholars Authority must be consulted on all issues pertaining to the sharia, or Islamic law.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
