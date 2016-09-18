FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Egypt sacks heads of silos company, internal trade development
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 18, 2016 / 8:19 AM / a year ago

Egypt sacks heads of silos company, internal trade development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's new supply minister has sacked the chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos and Storage and the head of the country's internal trade development agency, the official MENA news agency said on Sunday.

The minister, Major General Mohamed El-Sheikh, said the changes were intended to bring in new blood to develop and drive forward the ministry's companies and departments.

Sheikh was appointed earlier this month after his predecessor Khaled Hanafi stepped down under pressure from parliament, which has launched an investigation into allegations that millions of dollars intended to subsidize farmers were used to purchase more wheat on paper than was found in silos.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.