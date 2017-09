Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi waves as he arrives to the opening ceremony of the New Suez Canal, in Egypt August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a decree on Sunday lowering the tax ceiling for companies and individuals in high income brackets from 25 percent to 22.5 percent.

The decree also froze a 10 percent tax on capital gains for two years.