FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Telecom Egypt board tentatively agrees to buy 4G license
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 31, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Telecom Egypt board tentatively agrees to buy 4G license

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt (TE), the state-owned landline monopoly, said on Sunday its board had tentatively approved plans to buy a fourth-generation mobile license and a company official said it would offer the services within a year of obtaining frequencies.

Egypt is selling four 4G licenses as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector.

The reforms will potentially allow Telecom Egypt, which owns a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, to enter the mobile phone market directly. They could also allow Egypt's three mobile operators to offer fixed-line services, ending TE's dominance.

TE said in a statement on the stock exchange website that its board of directors had given its preliminary approval on July 28 and a full study of the 4G license plan would now be presented to the investment committee.

"Telecom Egypt will provide the service within a year of obtaining the license due to its need for experts to run mobile services, prepare networks and work on agreements," a TE official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Egypt's telecom regulator has directly offered 4G licenses to the three companies currently offering mobile services - Orange Egypt EMOB.CA, Vodafone Egypt, and Etisalat -- as well as to TE. Only Orange Egypt has disclosed the price it has been offered to obtain the license -- about $400 million.

Banking sources told Reuters earlier this month that Telecom Egypt was in talks with banks to secure a loan worth 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($563.07 million) to acquire a 4G license.

The operators have until the first week of August to submit responses.

The government hopes to collect a total of 22.3 billion Egyptian pounds from license fees, Communications and Information Technology minister Yasser al-Kadi said last month.

The company's shares were traded on the Egyptian Stock Exchange at 9.25 pounds, up by 1.3 percent.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ola Noureldin; Writing by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.