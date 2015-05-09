FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's state television channels resume broadcasting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian state television channels resumed broadcasting on Saturday after what security officials said was a disruption caused by a power cut.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Mohamed al-Yamani, spokesman for the Ministry of Electricity, told CBC television earlier the disruption was most likely due to an internal problem in the central Cairo building complex that houses the state television channels.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

