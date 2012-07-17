FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt train crash injures 15: officials
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2012 / 4:59 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt train crash injures 15: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather at the scene of a train derailment in the Giza neighbourhood of Badrashin on the outskirts of Cairo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian train derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 15 people were injured, security and medical officials said, denying early reports that passengers had died in the crash.

The train was travelling from southern Egypt towards Cairo when it derailed in the Giza neighborhood of Badrashin, two security officials in the area said.

“Three wagons of train number 990 came off the tracks without any loss of life... The injured received treatment in hospital and were able to leave,” said Kamal el-Daly, head of Giza police investigations department.

Egyptians complain that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety standards on the country’s railways, leading to a string of deadly accidents.

Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.