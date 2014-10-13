At least 30 die in Egypt bus crash: security sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least thirty people died in a bus crash in southern Egypt early on Monday, security sources said.

More than a dozen were also injured when two buses collided on a desert highway outside the town of Edfu, north of Aswan, the sources said. A third bus then smashed into the wreckage, the sources added.

Hundreds die and thousands are injured every year in Egyptian road accidents, often caused by reckless driving and poor roads.