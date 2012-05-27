FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt jails Mubarak aide for graft
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 27, 2012 / 1:17 PM / in 5 years

Egypt jails Mubarak aide for graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Cairo criminal court on Sunday sentenced ousted President Hosni Mubarak’s former chief of staff to seven years in jail and fined him 36.4 million Egyptian pounds ($6 million) on charges of making illegal gains, the state news agency MENA said.

Zakaria Azmi has been held since April 2011 on charges of amassing wealth unlawfully. He is among several officials from Mubarak’s administration detained on corruption and other charges.

Mubarak, 84, is also under investigation for graft, abuse of power and ordering the killing of protesters during the 18-day uprising that ousted him on February 11, 2011. The verdict is due on June 2.

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.