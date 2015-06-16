Turkey's Erdogan says Mursi death sentence a 'massacre of law'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Death sentences against Egypt’s deposed President Mohamed Mursi and leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood are a “massacre of law and basic rights”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
“We call on the international community to act to withdraw these death sentences, given under the instructions of the coup regime, and to put an end to this path which could seriously endanger the peace of Egyptian society,” Erdogan said in a statement.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall