Army soldiers stand guard in front of the Egyptian museum in Tahrir square, in Cairo, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Cairo on Tuesday in protest at what it viewed as Ankara’s interference in Egyptian affairs, after Turkey described the Egyptian army’s overthrow of elected President Mohamed Mursi as an “unacceptable coup”, state news agency MENA reported.

Turkey’s response to last week’s military intervention was seen in Egypt as the strongest reaction from overseas.