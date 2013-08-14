U.S. aid policy on Egypt still under review -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ aid policy on Egypt is still under review, the State Department said on Wednesday, following a violent crackdown by Egyptian security forces that killed at least 149 people.

“Looking at the events today and the events of the last couple of weeks we will continue to not only monitor and be engaged, but will review the implications for our broader relationship, which includes aid,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.

U.S. officials have been grappling with how to respond to the situation in Egypt, in particular, how to handle the $1.55 billion in mostly military aid that Washington sends each year to Cairo, a key ally in the Middle East.