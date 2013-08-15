FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reviewing aid to Egypt in all forms: State Department
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 6:32 PM / in 4 years

U.S. reviewing aid to Egypt in all forms: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it will review aid to Egypt “in all forms” after President Barack Obama canceled joint military exercises with Egypt next month in response to a bloody clampdown by Egyptian security forces.

“Going forward, as you saw evidence of this morning with the announcement, we will continue to assess and review our aid in all forms,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing.

Psaki also condemned the “reprehensible attacks” over the past few days against Coptic Christian churches and recent attacks on public buildings in Egypt. “These attacks are further aggravating an already fragile atmosphere,” she added.

U.S. officials have been grappling with how to handle the $1.55 billion in mostly military aid Washington sends each year to Cairo.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jackie Frank

