Egypt FM says discussed human rights, democracy with Kerry
August 2, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt FM says discussed human rights, democracy with Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri before a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said he discussed democracy and human rights with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday during the first strategic dialogue between the two countries since 2009.

“During the dialogue we discussed our shared interest in issues relating to democracy and human rights and I affirmed Egypt’s commitment to paying attention to these issues as they fulfill the aspirations of the Egyptian people,” Shukri said at a news conference.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Ulf Laessing

