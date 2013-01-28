FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns violence in Egypt
January 28, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

White House condemns violence in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned on Monday the deadly violence that has swept Egypt in recent days and called on Egyptian leaders to make clear violence is not acceptable.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the United States welcomed calls for a national dialogue and urged all Egyptians to peacefully use the democratic process.

“We look for all Egyptians to express themselves peacefully,” Carney told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Will Dunham

