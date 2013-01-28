White House condemns violence in Egypt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned on Monday the deadly violence that has swept Egypt in recent days and called on Egyptian leaders to make clear violence is not acceptable.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the United States welcomed calls for a national dialogue and urged all Egyptians to peacefully use the democratic process.
“We look for all Egyptians to express themselves peacefully,” Carney told reporters.
