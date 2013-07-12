U.S. joins German call for Egypt's Mursi to be released

A pro-democracy protester holds a photo of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi while riding a motorcycle during a demonstration against what they said was a military coup against Mursi, in Sanaa July 8, 2013. The sign reads "We support the legitimate." REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday that it agreed with a German call for deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to be released after avoiding answering the question since his ouster by the military last week.

Asked if the United States agreed with the German Foreign Ministry’s call for Mursi to be released, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters “We do agree.”

Mursi has been detained at an undisclosed location since he was toppled.

Speaking at her daily briefing, Psaki also said she could confirm that U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson has met Egypt’s interim president, who was appointed by the military.