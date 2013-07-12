FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. joins German call for Egypt's Mursi to be released
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. joins German call for Egypt's Mursi to be released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pro-democracy protester holds a photo of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi while riding a motorcycle during a demonstration against what they said was a military coup against Mursi, in Sanaa July 8, 2013. The sign reads "We support the legitimate." REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday that it agreed with a German call for deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to be released after avoiding answering the question since his ouster by the military last week.

Asked if the United States agreed with the German Foreign Ministry’s call for Mursi to be released, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters “We do agree.”

Mursi has been detained at an undisclosed location since he was toppled.

Speaking at her daily briefing, Psaki also said she could confirm that U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson has met Egypt’s interim president, who was appointed by the military.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.