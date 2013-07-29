White House condemns Egyptian military crackdown

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walks near a huge poster of Mursi, after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House condemned the Egyptian military’s bloody weekend crackdown on demonstrators on Monday but took no immediate steps to suspend U.S. military assistance to Egypt.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the crackdown, in which 80 people were gunned down in Cairo, sets back the process of democratization in Egypt and does not square with the interim government’s pledge to swiftly return to civilian rule.

But asked if the violence would prompt the United States to suspend aid to Egypt’s military, Earnest said: “I don’t have any change in our posture to report to you today.” He said aid is under review, as it has been since Egypt’s military takeover on July 3.