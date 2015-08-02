FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt FM says no journalists in jail for their work
August 2, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt FM says no journalists in jail for their work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said on Sunday no journalists are imprisoned in Egypt because of their reporting. The comments came at a news conference following the first “strategic dialogue” between Egypt and the United States since 2009.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the coming months leading to parliamentary elections would determine whether Egypt can strike a balance between fighting terrorism and human rights.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and William Hardy

