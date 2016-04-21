FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls on Egypt to conduct thorough probe into student's death
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
April 21, 2016 / 6:17 PM / a year ago

U.S. calls on Egypt to conduct thorough probe into student's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday called for an impartial and comprehensive investigation into the death of an Italian student in Egypt and said it had pressed the point in private talks with Egyptian authorities.

“We have reiterated that the details that have come to light since his death have raised questions about the circumstances of his death that we believe can only be answered through an impartial and comprehensive inquiry,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry traveled to Cairo this week to raise human rights concerns with Egypt’s leaders. Kirby would not say whether the case of the student Giulio Regeni was raised during that meeting.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bernard Orr

