One dead, three held in connection with Cairo bomb attack

CAIRO (Reuters) - One suspect was killed and three others arrested in a police raid in connection with a bomb attack that killed six policemen in Cairo on Dec. 9, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Police also seized the car that was used to carry out the attack on a security checkpoint on the main road leading to the Pyramids, a ministry statement said.

The ministry said those arrested in the raid on the outskirts of Cairo belonged to a militant group called the Hasm Movement, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hasm is described by security forces as an armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Brotherhood describes itself as a peaceful organization.

Hasm, the Arabic word for decisiveness, has accused judges of sentencing thousands of innocent people to death, or jailing them for life, at the behest of the military.

The government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is facing a wave of bombings by Islamist militants.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Cairo's main Coptic cathedral last month that killed 28 people. The Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that four people had been arrested in connection with that attack.