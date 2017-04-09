Islamic State says Egypt church bombings carried out by militants with suicide vests: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Islamic State militants wearing suicide vests carried out the deadly church bombings in Egypt on Sunday that killed at least 44 people, the group said in a statement on Sunday that warned of future attacks.

The Alexandria bombing was carried out by an Islamic State militant it identified as Abu Al-Baraa Al-Masri, while the Tanta church bombing was carried out by an individual it named as Abu Ishaaq Al-Masri.