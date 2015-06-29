Little-known group claims attack targeting Egypt public prosecutor

CAIRO (Reuters) - A little-known group calling itself the “Giza Popular Resistance” claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday that wounded Egypt’s public prosecutor, according to a statement on its Facebook page.
In the statement, the group said it had targeted Hisham Barakat in front of his home in Heliopolis. The group posted pictures that it said were from the attack.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the claim.
