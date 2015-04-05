Egyptian militant group leader killed by security forces: sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - The leader of an Egyptian Islamist group that has targeted policemen and soldiers in greater Cairo was killed by security forces early on Sunday, security sources said.

Hamam Mohamed Attia of Ajnad Misr was shot dead during a firefight around 1 a.m. (1900 GMT) at an apartment in Giza, which is part of the Cairo conurbation, the security sources said.

There was no immediate comment from Ajnad Misr, which emerged in January 2014, on the Twitter account it often uses to claim responsibility for attacks.