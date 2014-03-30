FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian soldier killed, 3 police wounded in attack on bus -army
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Egyptian soldier killed, 3 police wounded in attack on bus -army

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian soldier was killed on Sunday when militants attacked the bus he was driving in the town of Al-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula, the military said in a statement posted on Facebook.

An army source told Reuters the bus was transporting police officers, three of whom were wounded. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Sinai-based militants have stepped up violence against the state since the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July, killing more than 400 soldiers and police, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Egyptian army, the biggest in the Arab world, has launched offensives against militants in the Sinai but the operations have failed to reduce the number of attacks on security forces. The violence has spread to the capital Cairo and other cities which also regularly witness demonstrations against the military-backed government.

Security forces clashed later on Sunday with Mursi supporters demonstrating at the campus of Al-Azhar University, a common site of unrest in recent months.

A Reuters witness said police used tear gas and buckshot to disperse the protesters who had attempted to block traffic in the main street outside the university.

Security forces have mounted a tough crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, killing hundreds of its members and jailing thousands of others.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.