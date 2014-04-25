FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman killed in clash between Egypt's Brotherhood, security forces: sources
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 9:54 PM / 3 years ago

Woman killed in clash between Egypt's Brotherhood, security forces: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Supporters of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak cheer and wave to him at his room during a celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the liberation of Sinai in front of Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - A supporter of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood was killed on Friday in clashes with the security forces in Fayoum province, south of Cairo, medical sources said.

The woman, Reda Dahish, died after being hit by birdshot in her stomach. Six other people were injured, the sources said.

A Reuters witness saw Brotherhood supporters throwing rocks and fireworks at security forces who fired teargas and used birdshot against the protesters.

In a separate incident in Cairo, a policeman was shot dead by Brotherhood supporters, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Egypt has faced a surge in violence after the army overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July following mass protests against him a year after he was elected.

Mursi’s supporters accuse the army of staging a coup while the army says it was siding with the will of the people.

Since Mursi was ousted the government has launched a campaign against the Brotherhood, which it has branded a terrorist organization, arresting thousands of its members including Mursi. Hundreds have been killed in clashes.

Attacks by Islamist militants have also killed around 500 people, mostly policemen and soldiers.

Egypt is due to hold a presidential election next month that former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who led the overthrow of Mursi, is widely expected to win.

Reporting by Mohamed Talaat; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams and Sonya Hepinstall

