Molotov cocktail kills 16 people at Cairo restaurant after dispute
December 4, 2015 / 8:03 AM / 2 years ago

Molotov cocktail kills 16 people at Cairo restaurant after dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Molotov cocktail hurled at a Cairo restaurant killed 16 people and wounded two on Friday, Egyptian security officials said.

One of the officials said the attacker was an employee who had been fired from the restaurant in the Agouza area in the center of the Egyptian capital.

The victims were burned to death or died from smoke inhalation. The restaurant, also a nightclub, was located in a basement, offering no escape route, the officials said.

The interior ministry said an initial investigation indicated that the Molotov was hurled after a dispute erupted between restaurant workers and others.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

