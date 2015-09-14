FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two Mexicans killed in attack on tourist convoy in Egypt: government
#World News
September 14, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 2 years ago

At least two Mexicans killed in attack on tourist convoy in Egypt: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least two Mexicans were killed, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement late Sunday, when Egyptian police and military inadvertently opened fire on a group of tourists in the western desert of Egypt.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto condemned the attack on his Twitter account, describing it as a tragic incident, and demanded a full investigation.

Egypt’s police and military said they killed 12 Egyptians and Mexicans, and wounded 10, when they accidentally shot at a Mexican tourist convoy while engaging militants in the western desert.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
