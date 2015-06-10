FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sisi orders greater security presence at ancient sites: state news agency
#World News
June 10, 2015

Egypt's Sisi orders greater security presence at ancient sites: state news agency

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Berlin, Germany June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered security forces to strengthen their presence at key sites, including ancient monuments, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday, after four Egyptians were wounded in an attack at a tourist site in Luxor.

“The president affirmed that such heinous acts will not deter the commitment of the Egyptian people or state to combat terrorism in all its forms,” it said.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
