Egypt's Sisi orders greater security presence at ancient sites: state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered security forces to strengthen their presence at key sites, including ancient monuments, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday, after four Egyptians were wounded in an attack at a tourist site in Luxor.
“The president affirmed that such heinous acts will not deter the commitment of the Egyptian people or state to combat terrorism in all its forms,” it said.
Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Gareth Jones