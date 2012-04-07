FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mother of Egypt's Abu Ismail U.S. citizen-commission
April 7, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 6 years ago

Mother of Egypt's Abu Ismail U.S. citizen-commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s electoral commission said on Saturday it had received verification that the mother of a leading Salafi presidential candidate had U.S. citizenship, a status that will likely disqualify him from the race.

“On Saturday, the high electoral committee received a letter from the Foreign Ministry informing it that Nawal Abdel-Aziz, mother of Hazem Abu Ismail, obtained American nationality on October 25, 2006,” the commission’s Hatem Degato told Reuters.

The official said the commission would give a verdict on Abu Ismail’s eligibility after the Sunday deadline for all presidential candidates to submit their applications to run.

Reporting by Marwa Awad and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Patrick Werr

