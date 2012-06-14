FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Army says Egypt vote to go ahead on time: agency
June 14, 2012 / 5:34 PM / 5 years ago

Army says Egypt vote to go ahead on time: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ruling military council said on Thursday that the presidential election run-off will continue as scheduled this weekend, the state news agency reported.

Ousted President Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister Ahmed Shafik faces the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsy in the vote on Saturday and Sunday.

The country’s highest court overruled a law passed by the Islamist-dominated parliament that would have barred top Hosni Mubarak-era figures from politics. It also said rules for an earlier parliamentary election violated the constitution.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Dina Zayed

