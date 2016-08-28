FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Egypt agriculture ministry spokesman says zero tolerance decision on ergot will be applied retroactively
August 28, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Egypt agriculture ministry spokesman says zero tolerance decision on ergot will be applied retroactively

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Farmers harvest wheat on Qalyub farm in the El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt May 1, 2016.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's ban of wheat shipments with any level of the common grains fungus ergot will apply retroactively, an agriculture ministry spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The ban reverses an earlier decree that had allowed for 0.05 percent, a common international standard, of the fungus in imports.

"The ban will be applied to every grain of wheat entering the country. As of now no infected wheat will enter either from upcoming tenders or previous ones," spokesman Eid Hawash said.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht

