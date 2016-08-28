Egypt agriculture ministry spokesman says zero tolerance decision on ergot will be applied retroactively

Farmers harvest wheat on Qalyub farm in the El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt May 1, 2016.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's ban of wheat shipments with any level of the common grains fungus ergot will apply retroactively, an agriculture ministry spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The ban reverses an earlier decree that had allowed for 0.05 percent, a common international standard, of the fungus in imports.

"The ban will be applied to every grain of wheat entering the country. As of now no infected wheat will enter either from upcoming tenders or previous ones," spokesman Eid Hawash said.