Egypt may stop sending inspectors abroad to clear imported wheat: sources

ABU DHABI/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Egypt’s agricultural quarantine authority may stop sending delegations to inspect imported wheat at ports of origin, trade sources said on Thursday, a development that may further disrupt the country’s massive wheat import program.

Egypt’s quarantine authority has rejected a series of wheat shipments over traces of a common grain fungus, ergot, raising concerns over the country’s tough new quality rules and causing many suppliers to shun international purchase tenders by state grain buyer GASC.

Egypt, the world’s largest importer of wheat, normally sends its inspectors abroad to clear wheat its government has purchased ahead of its shipment.

But trade sources said the head of the agricultural quarantine authority, Saad Moussa, would stop that practice and has said no more delegations would travel from his authority.

Moussa did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

An agriculture ministry spokesman, Eid Hawash, said “no formal decision has been taken until now,” when contacted by Reuters.

Traders said a decision was expected by Sunday.

The Vice-Chairman of state grain buyer GASC, Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, said he had no comment.

“This further increases the risk of selling wheat to Egypt as the shipment may get rejected after it arrives and no one will be willing to take that risk,” one Cairo-based trader said.

Moussa has been applying a zero tolerance policy toward the ergot fungus since he was appointed to his post last summer even though both the supply and agriculture ministries have said they accept trace levels of up to 0.05 percent, a standard permissable elsewhere in the world.

The crisis started when a 63,000 tons French wheat shipment purchased by GASC was rejected by the quarantine authority in December for having trace levels of ergot.

Confusion over Egypt’s position has since disrupted wheat tenders, raising the possibility of a grain shortage, which would pose a political problem for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the population relies on highly subsidized bread.

Officials at Moussa’s quarantine authority use a 2001 regulation, which Reuters has seen, stipulating zero tolerance for ergot as their main guide and have ignored the Egyptian wheat specifications issued in 2010 which GASC uses. [ID:nL8N1696FH]