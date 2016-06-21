Egypt PM signals end to wheat fungus saga, decree expected Wednesday

A farmer harvests wheat on Qalyub farm in the El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt May 1, 2016.

CAIRO/ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Egypt's prime minister said on Tuesday that authorities would allow wheat shipments with up to 0.05 percent levels of ergot fungus, potentially ending a months-long conflict over import requirements that has hamstrung the country's ability to buy from abroad.

A disagreement over the amount of ergot, a common grain fungus, allowed in wheat imported by the world's largest buyer, disrupted state purchase tenders earlier this year.

Egypt's quarantine authorities have insisted on a zero tolerance policy versus a more commonly accepted international standard of up to 0.05 percent. This higher level is endorsed by the ministry of supplies and state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC).

The zero policy has led to sharply lower turnout at GASC wheat tenders from suppliers, who say guaranteeing zero ergot is impossible and fear the high cost of having their shipments turned away at Egypt's ports.

The prime minister's remarks -- the highest level of intervention on the ergot issue since it emerged late last year -- came during a meeting with ministers involved on agricultural import policy.

They are expected to be followed on Wednesday with a decree from his office instructing the agricultural quarantine authority to accept wheat shipments with up to 0.05 percent of the fungus.

"The decree has been promised to be sent tomorrow, it will trump the previous ministerial decree which had dictated a zero tolerance policy," said Eid Hawash, spokesman for the agriculture ministry.

Egypt has not held a state tender for wheat since April when its local wheat procurement season started, but it is expected to re-enter the international market in July following the conclusion of its local purchasing last week.

Traders said Egypt needed to resolve the lingering ergot conflict before tendering, or risk being unable to buy from abroad.

"They must take a decision before GASC tenders again. They have no other option. If not they will only receive one or two offers maximum," one Cairo-based trader said.

ERGOT STUDY RESULTS

Egypt's agriculture ministry had said on Tuesday it would announce the results of an eagerly anticipated study done earlier this year on the amount of ergot that would be allowed in its imports.

The ministry had commissioned the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to conduct a risk analysis on the fungus which would aid it in making a decision that would help standardize regulations and ease the conflict between rules governing the agricultural quarantine authority and the supply and agriculture ministries.

Wednesday's decision is expected to put an end to the conflict.

"After the long meeting today with the Prime Minister everything was discussed, his decree tomorrow would end the matter," Hawash said.