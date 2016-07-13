FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says FAO finds that ergot does not threaten local wheat crop
July 13, 2016

Egypt says FAO finds that ergot does not threaten local wheat crop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer harvests wheat on Qalyub farm in the El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt May 1, 2016.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Egypt's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that a study conducted by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has concluded that ergot, the common grain fungus, does not pose any threat to the Egyptian crop.

The ministry made its statement after passing a decree that came into effect on Tuesday allowing for up to 0.05 percent ergot in Egyptian wheat imports.

"The decision will be amended should future studies appear that show an effect on Egyptian agricultural crops," the agriculture minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Eric Knecht; Editing by David Goodman

