Egypt's GASC changes wheat import rules to zero ergot: document

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Egypt's state grain buyer GASC has changed its wheat import specifications to a zero tolerance policy towards the ergot fungus, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The document, which explains wheat specifications for a purchase tender, stated that in accordance with an agriculture ministry decision the tolerance for ergot fungus in imported wheat should be zero percent.

Traders had earlier said GASC was seeking final approval from the trade ministry to make the change.