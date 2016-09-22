Egypt's GASC receives four wheat offers after amending terms

Wheat is seen in a field during the harvest on Qalyub farm in the El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt, May 1, 2016.

ABU DHABI/CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's state grain buyer GASC received four offers from suppliers at its international wheat purchase tender on Thursday after amending some of the terms, traders said.

Earlier suppliers had been holding off on making offers, saying they needed more guarantees that the country's import authorities would tolerate negligible levels of the ergot fungus in their cargoes.

"There was an amendment made so that final inspection of the wheat would be at the load port and that is much better than what it was before," one Cairo-based trader said.

The offers were made by Louis Dreyfus, Olam, Union and Aston, they said.