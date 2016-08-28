FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's PM consulted on wheat policy decision: ministry
August 28, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Egypt's PM consulted on wheat policy decision: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An official at Egypt's agriculture ministry said on Sunday the prime minister had been consulted on the latest decision to return to a zero tolerance policy towards ergot, a common grain fungus, in imported wheat.

"The decision was done in coordination with the prime minister," Ahmed Abu el-Yazeed, head of the services center at the ministry, said at a press conference.

Abu Zeid added that in the latest period a total of two imported wheat shipments out of 15 had been rejected due to ergot contamination.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; reporting by Eric Knecht

