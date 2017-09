A farmer tends to a wheat farm in the El-Dakahlia governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has enough strategic wheat reserves to last until early July, Supply Minister Khaled Hanafi told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 240,000 tonnes of wheat on Wednesday from France, Romania, and Ukraine.