A farmer carries freshly harvested wheat in a field in Qaha, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt May 5, 2016.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are enough for the coming four months, the supply ministry said in a news conference on Wednesday.

The ministry will make up for the recent slow-down in wheat imports due to Egypt's zero-tolerance policy on ergot over the coming months by operating all ports, the minister said.