Egypt's GASC receives offers from five trading firms for wheat

ABU DHABI/HAMBURG (Reuters) - Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has received offers from only five trading firms in its wheat tender on Thursday as uncertainty over quality rules continues to affect supplier appetite.

GASC received offers from only six trading companies in its previous tender on March 24, which compares with around 15 or more offers it could normally expect to get.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, has seen its enormous grain purchasing program disrupted this year by conflicting quality rules from two ministries concerning ergot, a common grain fungus.

Agriculture Minister Essam Fayed has said he would allow wheat consignments containing up to 0.05 percent ergot, a common international standard, until an expert from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) concludes a study about acceptable levels for Egypt.

Results of that study are yet to be announced.

“Still a very modest turn out of trading houses by past standards in Egypt, with the ergot uncertainty still not resolved,” one European trader said.

“Many of the biggest players are still absent,” he said.

Ergot is a potentially poisonous fungus in wheat and present worldwide and traders say it is not possible to give a commercial guarantee that shipments have zero content.

The lowest offer in Thursday’s tender was for 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at $182.99 a tonne free-on-board (FOB) and was presented by trading firm Venus, traders said.

GASC added Bulgaria as an acceptable origin to its list but there were no offers for Bulgarian wheat on Thursday.

Results of the tender are expected later Thursday.

GASC also said earlier on Thursday it would allow wheat with a maximum of 13 percent moisture content in its tenders, changing a previous exemption that stated up to 13.5 percent moisture in the grain was acceptable. [ID:nS8N14C01T]

Traders said these offers were made in dollars per tonne FOB:

*Venus: 55,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat at $182.99 a tonne

*Casillo: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $183.69 a tonne

*Soufflet: 60,000 tonnes of French wheat at $186.24 a tonne

*Ameropa: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $187.88 a tonne

*ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $189.85 a tonne

Traders said these were the offers in C&F terms in dollars a tonne including costs of ocean shipping (freight):

Shipper FOB Freight C&F Origin Quantity Ports

Casillo 183.69 10.65 194.34 France 60,000 Dunkirk

Ameropa 187.88 6.61 194.49 Romania 60,000 Constanta

Venus 182.99 12.58 195.57 Ukraine 55,000 Nikolaev

Soufflet 186.24 10.65 196.89 France 60,000 2 ports

ADM 189.85 8.30 198.15 Russia 60,000 Novorossiys

GASC also said on Thursday it would reduce moisture levels in its tenders, a move which would normally hit French wheat.

French traders said they did not expect GASC’s reduction of moisture content from a maximum 13.5 percent to 13 percent to have a major impact as large supplies of French wheat with moisture content below 13 percent are available anyway.