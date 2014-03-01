FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine turmoil will not disrupt Egypt wheat imports: official
March 1, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine turmoil will not disrupt Egypt wheat imports: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Political turmoil in Ukraine will not disrupt Egypt’s wheat imports from the country, an Egyptian official said on Saturday.

“Egypt’s imports of wheat will not be affected by political events that Ukraine is witnessing,” state news agency MENA quoted Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, vice chairman of the main government wheat buying agency GASC, as saying.

Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat.

Abdel Fattah said Egypt had imported around 880,000 tons of wheat from Ukraine since July.

Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Toby Chopra

