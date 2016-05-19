FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No indications Americans on board crashed EgyptAir plane: State Department
May 19, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

No indications Americans on board crashed EgyptAir plane: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday there was no indication American citizens were on board the EgyptAir plane that crashed into the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo.

State Department spokesman John Kirby told a daily news briefing there were no reports yet of any U.S. citizens on the flight, which carried 66 passengers and crew. He said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

