Britain offers Egypt help over missing plane, one Briton aboard: Hammond
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Britain offers Egypt help over missing plane, one Briton aboard: Hammond

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond attends the opening session of the second Regional Security Summit in Abuja, Nigeria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain has offered its support to Egypt over the missing EgyptAir plane that disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said, adding that one Briton was on board.

Hammond said it was too early to speculate on why the plane had disappeared.

“We know that there’s a British passport holder on board, who got onto the plane in Paris,” Hammond said. “We have offered assistance to the Egyptian authorities but so far we have not had any requests for support,” he told reporters in the margins of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
