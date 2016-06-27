FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crashed EgyptAir flight data recorder successfully repaired: investigation committee
June 27, 2016 / 9:59 PM / a year ago

Crashed EgyptAir flight data recorder successfully repaired: investigation committee

A flight recorder retrieved from the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 is seen in this undated picture issued June 17, 2016. EGYPTIAN AVIATION MINISTRY via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt investigators said on Monday that the flight data recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 had been successfully repaired, paving the way for investigators to analyze data that may explain why the jet plunged into the Mediterranean last month.

The investigators added in a statement that the doomed plane’s cockpit voice recorder would begin to be worked on “within hours” also.

The recorders arrived in Paris from Cairo on Monday to remove salt deposits. They will be sent back to a laboratory in Cairo to analyze the data once the repairs are completed, the statement added.

Reporting by Eric Knecht

