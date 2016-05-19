FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EgyptAir says Mediterranean Sea debris not from Flight 804: CNN
May 19, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

EgyptAir says Mediterranean Sea debris not from Flight 804: CNN

An Egyptian military search boat takes part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EgyptAir Vice Chairman Ahmed Adel said the debris found in the Mediterranean Sea was not from Flight 804, CNN reported on Thursday.

Greek rescue workers found lifevests and bits of plastic floating in the Mediterranean after an EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar.

“We stand corrected on finding the wreckage because what we identified is not a part of our plane. So the search and rescue is still going on,” Adel told CNN.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

