May 19, 2016 / 2:18 PM / a year ago

Europe leftist summit canceled after EgyptAir crash: Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A meeting of Europe’s leftist leaders, including French President Francois Hollande, has been canceled after an EgyptAir jet vanished over the Mediterranean, Italian officials said on Thursday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who had been due to host Friday’s gathering in Rome, talked to Hollande earlier in the day, and decided to put off the gathering until a later date, his office said in a statement.

The EgyptAir plane was carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo when it disappeared from radar after swerving in mid-air and plunging from cruising height.

The Rome meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES) had been due to discuss migration and the forthcoming British referendum on EU membership. Besides Renzi and Hollande, the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had all been due to attend.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Chopra

